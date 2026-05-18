Creatd: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Creatd Inc. (CRTD) on Sunday reported a loss of $14.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Creatd Inc. (CRTD) on Sunday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $14.40.

The company posted revenue of $527,000 in the period.

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