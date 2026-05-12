COSCIENS Biopharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (CSCIF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.8 million in its first…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (CSCIF) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.8 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $2.90 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

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