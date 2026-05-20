CorVel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $31 million…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $31 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 61 cents.

The health care management company posted revenue of $248.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $110.3 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $958.5 million.

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