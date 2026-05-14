CorMedix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $38.6 million in its…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $38.6 million in its first quarter.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and medical device company posted revenue of $127.4 million in the period.

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