Compugen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $7.7 million in…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its first quarter.

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

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