Commerce.com: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Commerce.com, Inc. (CMRC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.7 million. On…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Commerce.com, Inc. (CMRC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $86.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Commerce.com said it expects revenue in the range of $84.5 million to $85.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $347.5 million to $369.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMRC

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