Cogent: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) on Monday reported a loss of $39.5 million in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) on Monday reported a loss of $39.5 million in its first quarter.

The Washington-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.03 per share.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $239.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCOI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCOI

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