Clear Secure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $38.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $38.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 38 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $253 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $244.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Clear Secure said it expects revenue in the range of $268 million to $271 million.

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