Clear Channel Outdoor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $373.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $345.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCO

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