CleanSpark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Monday reported a loss of $378.3 million in…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Monday reported a loss of $378.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.52 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $136.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLSK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLSK

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