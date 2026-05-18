Citizens: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Monday reported net income of $2.3 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Citizens Inc. (CIA) on Monday reported net income of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 3 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $59.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $58.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.