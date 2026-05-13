Cisco: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3.37 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $15.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.16 to $1.18.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $16.7 billion to $16.9 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Cisco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.27 to $4.29 per share, with revenue ranging from $62.8 billion to $63 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSCO

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