Cheniere Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 billion in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 billion in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $16.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.77 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.91 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $5.87 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.