Chatham Lodging: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) on Thursday reported a…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, said it had funds from operations of $10.1 million, or 20 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $6.3 million, or 13 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, posted revenue of $67.5 million in the period.

Chatham Lodging expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.21 to $1.29 per share.

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