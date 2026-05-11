Ceva: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $27 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CEVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CEVA

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