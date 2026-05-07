Cerence: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Thursday reported net income of $1.7 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Thursday reported net income of $1.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $64.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Cerence said it expects revenue in the range of $68 million to $72 million.

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