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Cenovus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2026, 6:27 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.14 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 61 cents.

The oil company posted revenue of $9.01 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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