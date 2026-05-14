Cemig: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais S.A. (CIG) on Thursday reported…

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (AP) — Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais S.A. (CIG) on Thursday reported net income of $185.8 million in its first quarter.

The Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period.

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