CDW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $235.4 million.

The Vernon Hills, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $2.28 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.68 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.4 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDW

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