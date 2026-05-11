Catalyst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Monday reported first-quarter profit…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $63.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $149.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.1 million.

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