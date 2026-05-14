Cardiff Oncology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.3 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $41,000 in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136,000.

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