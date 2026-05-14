Canadian Solar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.1 million…

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Kitchener, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $947.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.2 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSIQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSIQ

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