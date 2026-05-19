Canaan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $88.7 million in its first…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $88.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The cryptocurrency-mining computer maker posted revenue of $62.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAN

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