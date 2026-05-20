Cambium: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBMF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The company posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period.

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