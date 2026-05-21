CAE: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $53.3 million.…

ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — ST-LAURENT, Quebec (AP) — CAE Inc. (CAE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $53.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the St-Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The civil and military flight simulator company posted revenue of $967.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $942.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $226.6 million, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.56 billion.

CAE shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.94, a climb of 9% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAE

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