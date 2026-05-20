Cadeler: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COPENHAGEN V, Denmark (AP) — COPENHAGEN V, Denmark (AP) — Cadeler A/S (CDLR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.2…

COPENHAGEN V, Denmark (AP) — COPENHAGEN V, Denmark (AP) — Cadeler A/S (CDLR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Copenhagen V, Denmark-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor posted revenue of $146 million in the period.

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