Bruker: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.5 million. The…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.5 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $823.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $800.1 million.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.57 billion to $3.6 billion.

Bruker shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKR

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