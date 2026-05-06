Brink’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $32.1 million. The…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $32.1 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.80 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

Brink’s shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

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