Braskem: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — Braskem SA (BAK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $275 million. The…

BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — BUTANTA, Brazil (AP) — Braskem SA (BAK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $275 million.

The Butanta, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share.

The petrochemical company posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.97. A year ago, they were trading at $3.81.

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