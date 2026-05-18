Brady: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $57.8 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $57.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $435.2 million in the period.

Brady expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.30 per share.

Brady shares have declined 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

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