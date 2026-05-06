BioCryst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $721.8…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $721.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.98. Losses, adjusted for research and development costs and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $156.4 million in the period.

BioCryst expects full-year revenue in the range of $635 million to $660 million.

BioCryst shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 18% in the last 12 months.

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