Bio-Path: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $270,000 in its first…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $270,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 3 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 19 cents.

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