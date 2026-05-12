B&G Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $32.5…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $32.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 8 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $408.9 million in the period.

B&G Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of 58 cents to 68 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion.

B&G Foods shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.11, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

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