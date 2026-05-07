Becton Dickinson: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported a fiscal…

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $311 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.67 billion.

Becton Dickinson expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.52 to $12.72 per share.

Becton Dickinson shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen almost 8%. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDX

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