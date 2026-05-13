Beasley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Naples, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.77.

The radio broadcaster posted revenue of $42.6 million in the period.

Beasley shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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