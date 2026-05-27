Banco Macro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $98.9 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had earnings of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.73 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.04 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

Banco Macro shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $85.26, a decrease of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.