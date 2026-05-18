Bally’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corp. (BALY) on Monday reported a loss of $161.9 million in…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bally’s Corp. (BALY) on Monday reported a loss of $161.9 million in its first quarter.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had a loss of $2.69 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $755.7 million in the period.

Bally’s shares have dropped 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.80, an increase of almost 7% in the last 12 months.

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