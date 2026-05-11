Babcock & Wilcox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Monday reported a loss of…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Monday reported a loss of $76.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $214.4 million in the period.

Babcock & Wilcox shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed twenty-ninefold in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BW

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