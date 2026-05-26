AutoZone: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $641.5…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $641.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $38.07.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $36.18 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $4.84 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.86 billion.

AutoZone shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 9%. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZO

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