AutoNation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $205.4…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $205.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $5.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.69 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.71 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.55 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.66 billion.

AutoNation shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 5%. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.