Aurinia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $34.4 million.…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $34.4 million.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $77.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.4 million.

Aurinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $315 million to $325 million.

Aurinia shares have risen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUPH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.