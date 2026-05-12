AudioEye: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, AudioEye expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 22 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.65 billion to $10.75 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

AudioEye expects full-year earnings to be 96 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $43.25 billion to $44.25 billion.

AudioEye shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.49, a drop of 42% in the last 12 months.

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