Atmus Filtration: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.4…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The industrial filtration product company posted revenue of $477.5 million in the period.

Atmus Filtration expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.02 billion.

Atmus Filtration shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 83% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATMU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATMU

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