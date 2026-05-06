Astec Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.3 million.…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.3 million.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The maker of equipment for building, paving and mining posted revenue of $396.3 million in the period.

Astec Industries shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 64% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASTE

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