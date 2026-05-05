Assurant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $274.1 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $274.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $5.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.95 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.40 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.44 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.3 billion.

Assurant shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6%. The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIZ

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