Ares Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ares Management LP (ARES) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $142.6 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ares Management LP (ARES) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $142.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.24 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The private equity firm posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.29 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

Ares Management shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARES

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.