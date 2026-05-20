Arcos Dorados: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $36.1…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $36.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The restaurant owner posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.

Arcos Dorados shares have climbed roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 5% in the last 12 months.

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