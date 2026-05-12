Aramark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $102 million. The…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $102 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.91 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.77 billion.

Aramark shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARMK

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