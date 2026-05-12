Andersen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andersen Group Inc. (ANDG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $494,000.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andersen Group Inc. (ANDG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $494,000.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $3.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The financial advisory firm posted revenue of $240.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Andersen said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $205 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $980 million to $1 billion.

Andersen shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANDG

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