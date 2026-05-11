Amplify Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Monday reported a loss of $38.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) on Monday reported a loss of $38.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $37.5 million in the period.

Amplify Energy shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.50, a rise of 90% in the last 12 months.

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